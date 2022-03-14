Villa Grove, Ill. (WCIA)
We’re excited to have the Chix in Training back to talk about their latest boot camp group fitness class, Tramp Camp!
Benefits of a Trampoline Workout
1.Improves bone density
2.Increases balance & coordination
3.It’s good for your heart & it’s just FUN!!
We also wanted to make available free workout videos for the viewers which you can find here on our YouTube Channel. There is a variety of workouts and 25 videos to choose from.
Tramp Camp 2022
March 14, 2022 – March 30, 2022
5-6AM
Mon/Wed/Fri @ Chix Studio
$100
What to bring list:
Trampoline
Weights
Mat