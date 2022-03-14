Villa Grove, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re excited to have the Chix in Training back to talk about their latest boot camp group fitness class, Tramp Camp!

Benefits of a Trampoline Workout

1.Improves bone density

2.Increases balance & coordination

3.It’s good for your heart & it’s just FUN!!

We also wanted to make available free workout videos for the viewers which you can find here on our YouTube Channel. There is a variety of workouts and 25 videos to choose from.

Tramp Camp 2022

March 14, 2022 – March 30, 2022

5-6AM

Mon/Wed/Fri @ Chix Studio

$100

What to bring list:

Trampoline

Weights

Mat

