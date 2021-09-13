Training your glutes with tips from Maria Ludeke, owner of Sweat Practice

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Maria Ludeke, Owner of Sweat Practice shares simple exercises to get your glutes in shape.

Strengthen and define your glutes at home with just a resistance band. Exercising your glutes is important at all ages and stages of life. Gaining glute muscle protects your low back and knees, which is especially important if you have a day job that requires long hours of sitting. Building glute muscle creates better balance, preventing falls and hip injuries. Glute strength increases athletic performance, like speed, agility, and jumping. Training your glutes also burns more calories than any other body part since it’s your largest and most powerful muscle group. To work your glutes at home all you need is a resistance band and 10 minutes to complete a few rounds of exercises. This can be done while watching TV or talking on the phone. Make it an enjoyable and regular part of your routine to gain the most benefit.





We offer both in person and virtual personal training for individuals, couples, and small groups. Our training programs are built to help you prevent injury, build strength and stamina, and enjoy your fitness routine. The most important part of any program is staying consistent so we want you to enjoy your workouts and focus on positive goals. We offer general fitness training, performance training, and pre/postnatal training. Visit our website www.sweatpractice.com for more details.

Sweat Practice is a personal training studio, offering virtual and in person training options for individuals and small groups. We help you stay motivated and accountable to your wellness goals by building safe, enjoyable, and effective training programs.

If you’re looking to begin training, we start with a free 30 minute consult that can either be booked via zoom or in person. Contact maria@sweatpractice.com to get started! Your first personal training session is FREE, see if it’s a good fit for you at no cost. We have a studio located in Urbana but we also make home visits and train at the ARC on campus. We support you reaching your wellness goals, so you can feel healthier and happier.