Champaign, IL (WCIA)

Whether you’re getting ready to retire or already have, you want to make sure your income numbers are adding up. Here with tips on taxes for your provisional income, Your Dime sponsor Wall Street Financial Group.

Chief retirement strategist and founder Zach Gray joins us with more.

Provisional income is calculated by adding up a recipient’s gross income, tax-free interest, and 50% of Social Security benefits.