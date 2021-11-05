Toys for Tots celebrating three decades serving local children in need during holiday season

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Toys for Tots is the largest national organization that helps collect and distribute toys to children. There are more than 800 campaigns and all Campaign Coordinators are volunteers.

This is the 30th year for our local campaign.

We help families with Christmas gifts for their children. We collect toys and monetary donations to help every child have a little Christmas.

UPCOMING EVENT:

WCIA Toy Drive on December 9 from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

SIgn-ups will continue through November 30. Make sure to check our website or Facebook page for opportunities to sign up and required documentation.