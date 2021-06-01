Tour Rantoul by foot or bike on their nearly 8 mile rail-trail

Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

This is a story of four trails in one. The newest and northwestern section of the trail runs by the old downtown area of the village and its local Amtrak station. Then across the northern section there’s a beautifully landscaped rail-trail along the former alignment of the Fisher Farmers Railroad, which connected the north side of Rantoul to farming communities to its east and west. The city section in the middle goes by businesses and housing on Maplewood Drive and around the tranquil storm water detention pond where fishing is permitted.

The southern section of the trail mostly goes through parts of the former Chanute Air Force Base, which closed in 1993. Here there are numerous village facilities and small businesses close to the trail: Baerman Park (old Air Force parade grounds), Aquatic Center, Forum Fitness Center, Rantoul Recreation Center, Youth Center, Public Library and Civic Center. Most of these have restrooms and water fountains. Of special note and interest to visitors are the Chanute Air Museum (now closed) and Lincoln’s Challenge Academy.

Parking and Trail Access

Parking is available at all the village facilities along the trail. There are also lots by locations of special interest to out-of-town visitors. The Amtrak train station, the Maplewood Detention Pond and the former Chanute Air Museum (1011 Pacesetter Drive). To reach the large parking lot at the museum from I-57, take Exit 250 onto US 136 East. Follow the highway 1.7 miles into the village and turn right onto Century Boulevard/US 45. Continue south for 0.9 mile and turn left onto Flessner Avenue. Proceed 1 block onto Aviation Road and Pacesetter Drive; the parking lot is on the left.

