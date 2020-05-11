Total Home & Farm Video Solutions, INC keeping your CI Home safe

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Most of us are staying home these days, but when we leave the house..wouldn’t you like to have peace of mind to know the home front is safe? Total Home & Farm Video Solutions, Inc may have the solution.

About

We are a family-oriented business located in Mattoon, Illinois, servicing Illinois and surrounding states. Your personally designed video system will meet your needs whether it is farmland, residential, commercial or industrial. We offer a wide variety of high definition cameras including short range, long range, and pan / tilt / zoom cameras.

Our extensive installation experience is combined with safety trainings and certifications which helps provide full video coverage to your facilities. We are mindful of aesthetics concealing all wires and cables to deliver a clean and professional installation.

Commercial

Protect your company and your employees with our complete commercial surveillance systems for your business. By simply having video systems present will discourage criminal activity and other negative impacts to your business overall.

Keep close watch on suspicious customers and monitor your employee behaviors. You cannot be everywhere at once, but with our system you can be! Video surveillance can be a very powerful resource to you and your business. From small business to corporate enterprise, we have a video solution for you.

Total Home & Farm Video Solutions, INC is proactive to Illinois House Bill 337. We have identified products and services that will allow Gun Dealers to be compliant with the bill. We are familiar with the Bill’s requirements and can provide a system that will meet or exceed State and Federal requirements. We will be able to support that system to ensure the video is recorded and stored properly.

Agricultural

Protect your assets by keeping close watch on your farm, livestock, and equipment. You will be able to oversee that all operations are running smoothly and efficiently. Our video surveillance systems for agricultural applications allow you to monitor your property from the kitchen table or anywhere you may be at anytime. You have a lot invested in operations, so why not assure yourself by protecting your investments?

Residential

Have peace of mind at home and when you are away. Make life a little easier and safer with affordable home surveillance that you can view in real-time, anytime and anywhere! With our residential applications you will have the power to put your mind at ease by using just your fingertips. Not only will your home be more safe and secure, but also have you considered these other useful benefits?