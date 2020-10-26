Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ashley Anderson, MS, RDN, LDN, CPT, Pn1 shares her Top FIVE ways to Stay Healthy after Daylight Saving Time Ends! –Let’s put the light back into your day!

Start with A but Chase your Zzzzs: Regulate your Sleep Hygiene

When the time changes and we fall back an hour, it is so important to regulate your circadian rhythm and develop a healthy sleep regimen! Start by adjusting your bed time by 15 minutes and then 30 minutes as your body adjusts to the new time. Also, try not to use the extra hour to stay up later and neglect your sleep, instead use it as a way to catch up on sleep you have been missing out on! Most people need to get more sleep, especially if you are not getting at least 7 hours of sleep per night, you are putting your body at greater risk for heart attack, insulin spikes, type 2 diabetes risk goes up, depression, poor memory, diminished performance in the gym, high blood pressure, and increased body fat gain.

Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate: Stay Hydrated with Warm Beverages

As the weather starts to get colder, water intake and hydration tends to decrease. Keeping your body hydrated is so important for proper digestion, absorption of nutrients from food, and your body’s ability to regulate body temperature and perform well during your workouts! Try incorporating warm water with lemon or herbal teas into your daily regimen to stay hydrated this fall!

Turnip the Beet! Move your Body Every Day.

Moving your body every day is not only important for improving your cardiovascular health but also to help boost your happy hormones like serotonin, dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins! As it gets darker outside, our moods tend to shift and we start to miss the outside light and sunshine that helps to lighten our mood. Try getting your body moving—dance, play, workout, run up and down the stairs, go for a walk—by doing something you enjoy to not only improve your mood but also to help you sleep better at night as well!

The Tortoise Wins: Eat Slowly and Listen to Body Cues

The speed of how we eat affects not only how we digest food and how much “gas” we produce but also how satisfied we feel at our meals. During the holiday season, we tend to turn towards comfort foods. Try slowing down your meals by taking at least 20 minutes which allows your brain to catch up with your stomach to give it time to relay the “I am full, I am satisfied” message! In the end, you will be satisfied with a smaller portion AND you will walk away from the table having enjoyed your meal because you actually TASTED it and were present during the meal.

Keep Calm and Carrot On! Cope with Stress in a Healthy Way

As it begins to get darker, and the time change throws our body for a loop, our stress levels and feelings of depression and anxiety rise. Remember to do something daily that makes you happy, count your blessings, and remember all things are temporary and a change in mindset can help you pivot in a new direction with a more positive outlook. Your happy hormones will thank you for it (and so will the rest of the roommates in your household who live with you! 😉)

Move Fully Nourished LLC is an online personalized coaching experience that offers virtual, one-on-one nutrition education, and personal training to active and busy adults. The programs are designed to motivate and empower you to live a healthier lifestyle through a holistic approach to nutrition and movement. As your online dietitian nutrition and exercise coach, I will support you every step of the way. I will keep you consistent and accountable to your goals and guide you, through purposeful movement and intentional food choices, to be the best version of yourself! Health and overall wellbeing comes from finding a balance between nutrition, movement, and mindset; especially one that works best for you and is sustainable your lifestyle!

ABOUT ME: Many people say my energy is contagious and personality is motivating and uplifting. I am honored that my clients place their trust in me to help guide them to reach their dream goals and strongly believe that the power of positivity and mindset can help to pivot any challenging situation! I have a goal to visit as many national parks as possible in the US, so far my husband and I have been to NINE! I have a drive and passion for a holistic approach to wellness and love diving into the most up to date research to learn and grow as a dietitian and personal trainer. I love to play my violin and have played since I was 8 years old, I love to sing, and dancing is a daily activity in our household!

As a online registered dietitian and personal trainer, I help active adults achieve stress-free, realistic, and sustainable fat loss results through a holistic approach. I also empower those who have digestive disorders to heal their gut and feel confident in eating to nourish their bodies without feeling deprived!

Most common questions I receive are: Are you going to give me a meal plan? Are you going to tell me what to eat and take away my favorite foods? I have tried everything, how do I make changes that will last?…. With my 1:1 nutrition coaching program I help blast away the confusion of what to eat for your body’s needs, while including your favorite foods, with an inclusive approach to creating a plan that works best for your lifestyle and health goals to create a sustainable change. I do not hand out meal plans to my clients because that doesn’t help them succeed. What helps my clients to succeed is to learn how to adapt with different circumstances that life throws their way while learning how to create a balance to take the stress out of eating to reach their health goals. My program is a lifestyle change; my ultimate goal is to help my clients to graduate from my program feeling confident to succeed on their own for the rest of their life.

My program is not a diet, not a quick fix pills, and not a one-and-done meal plan. All of those things may deliver short term results but the sustainability of a diet, quick fix pills, and a single nutrition session sets people up for failure and a long road of hill battle.

It took time to get you where you are at, with the beliefs you think, the habits you have, and the lifestyle you live. It takes time to reverse and replace the habits, beliefs, and lifestyle that doesn’t help you reach your best life. Therefore, my 1:1 coaching programs are a 3-month minimum and I often work with my clients for 6 months to a year in order to create a change that lasts a lifetime!

The new opportunity Move Fully Nourished provides to clients is to be able to make a lifestyle change developing eating habits that help them become more energetic and the healthiest version of themselves–improving their ability to move their body freely while doing the things they love and enjoy the most with the accountability to succeed!

