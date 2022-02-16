Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Main Place Real Estate exists to help people through complex, emotional, and financially challenging real estate transactions. We do this by serving our clients’ best interests using our professional experience, knowledge, and advanced marketing techniques.

It’s a Seller’s Market, but that doesn’t always mean smooth sailing for sellers. Follow our simple steps to sell your home for top dollar with minimal stress:

Choose a top real estate broker:

Working with a top, experienced real estate broker is crucial to the successful sale of your home. A good broker protects your interests and resolves any problems that arise, ensuring a stress-free process.

Price your home effectively:

Over or underpricing your home can negatively impact the sale process. A well-priced home will generate competitive offers and ensure a timely sale.

Prepare for smooth moving:

Consider packing up and moving out of your home before you prepare it for sale. Many people elect to rent or lease a temporary residence while they prepare their home for sale. Moving gives you the freedom to renovate and stage your home without inconvenience to you and your family.

Stage your home:

Don’t underestimate the power of staging! A well-staged home sells faster and for more, every time. Potential buyers should feel comfortable and impressed when touring. Make sure your home looks like a place they would want to live.

Market your home:

Your broker should employ effective marketing techniques to sell your home for the highest sale price in the shortest time. There are many ways to reach potential buyers through digital marketing and networking.

And that’s just the start!

Get access to your FREE Ultimate Seller Guide with all 11 steps and detailed explanations here: https://www.mainplace.us/lp/seller-guide/

Or call our team of professionals at 217-422-3335

Main Place Real Estate

101 S Main St #700, Decatur, IL 62523