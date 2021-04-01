Top 5 reasons to do yearly maintenance on your A/C unit

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mike Nichelson, Owner and President of Mattex, shares the top reasons to keep up with your A/C maintenance.

We educate our customers on their whole home systems and the best ways to extend the life of their equipment.







We help to extend the life of your equipment, increase energy efficiency in your home, promote better indoor air quality and ensure a safe and comfortable environment for you and your family.

There are 5 reasons to have your A/C maintenance conducted yearly:

1) Prevents system issues, breakdowns and costly repairs

2) Increases energy efficiency

3) Preserves equipment warranties

4) Better air quality

5) Extends equipment life by up to 5 years

We are the top-rated, most trusted and most trained team in Central Illinois.



Every ciLiving viewer who calls to schedule their A/C maintenance before the end of this week will receive $10 off of their service call.

Mattex Service Company

402 S Staley Rd. Champaign, IL