Top 5 activities to do in central Illinois this January

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Cheer on the Illini—Things are heating up for the Illini, taking on a tough opponent tonight at Northwestern. While fans are missing the in-person experience, you can do your part to support the Illini at home. Make sure you have your orange & blue, which you can pick up from local stops like the Illini Union Bookstore and Game Day Spirit. Don’t forget to pick up a local meal from any number of our restaurants providing easy takeout options.

Winter Hikes—As we witnessed this past week, area parks and preserves are stunning in the winter as the snow falls and adorns the trees and landscape. There are plenty of options to enjoy a winter hike, or cross country skiing. The artwork and Meadowbrook Park takes on a new feel with some snow as a background, scenes on the lakes at River Bend and Homer Lake Forest preserves are gorgeous, and you can still catch the lights at Allerton through the end of the month. Make sure you pick up some warm winter gear and boots from a local retailer like Champaign Outdoors before heading out!

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration—This year’s countywide celebration will go virtual on January 17. Tune in to celebrate the award winners who embody the legacy of Dr. King. On the following day, the Museum of the Grand Prairie will host a virtual panel of esteemed African American community members sharing their experiences and memories of the civil rights movement. You can tune in on Facebook or YouTube!

Virtual Stargazing—We have more virtual fun from the Staerkel Planetarium who hosts their popular Prairie Skies show virtually. You can learn what the winter sky holds over Illinois, what constellations and planets may be visible, and hear some stories that bring the starry sky to life.

Restaurant Week—We’re excited to once again host our Champaign County Area Restaurant Week, January 29–February 6. This year will look a little different as we celebrate a “Takeout Edition”. We have two dozen eateries participating this year with several new additions, all offering meals for one, meals for two or family packs. Our initial round of menus will be posted tomorrow in the Facebook event, so stay tuned so you can start planning!