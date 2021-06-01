Top 4 spring-flowering native trees to plant in central Illinois

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Top Four Spring-Flowering Native Trees to Plant
• Spring is one for the most ideal times to plant trees
• This list has 4 of my favorite spring-flowering trees to plant
o All are smaller in size
o There is one on the list for nearly any planting location
o All are native trees
• Redbud and Dogwood are the most common spring flowering trees in Illinois forests
o They flower at about the same time
• Flowering Dogwood (Cornus Florida)
o Full sun or partial shade, well drained soils
o 20-30ft tall, single-stemmed habit
o Unique flowers with large white bracts, not actually pedals like we typically see on flowers
• Redbud (Cercis canadensis)
o Full sun or partial shade, well drained soils
o 20-30 ft tall with a spreading, multi-stemmed habit
o Most beautiful and long-lasting flower display of any native tree, flowers for about 1 month in spring
• Serviceberry (Amelanchier arborea)
o Full sun or partial shade, tolerates varying soil conditions
o 15-20ft tall, multi- or single-stemmed plant, often wider than it is tall
o True four-season plant with ornamental beauty all times of year
• Red Buckeye (Aesculus pavia)
o Full sun to shade, tolerates varying soil conditions including poor drainage
o 10-15ft tall, often multi-stemmed and spreading
o Very showy flowers at branch tips for 2 weeks in spring
o Attracts hummingbirds