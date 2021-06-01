Top 4 spring-flowering native trees to plant in central Illinois

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Top Four Spring-Flowering Native Trees to Plant

• Spring is one for the most ideal times to plant trees

• This list has 4 of my favorite spring-flowering trees to plant

o All are smaller in size

o There is one on the list for nearly any planting location

o All are native trees

• Redbud and Dogwood are the most common spring flowering trees in Illinois forests

o They flower at about the same time

• Flowering Dogwood (Cornus Florida)

o Full sun or partial shade, well drained soils

o 20-30ft tall, single-stemmed habit

o Unique flowers with large white bracts, not actually pedals like we typically see on flowers

• Redbud (Cercis canadensis)

o Full sun or partial shade, well drained soils

o 20-30 ft tall with a spreading, multi-stemmed habit

o Most beautiful and long-lasting flower display of any native tree, flowers for about 1 month in spring

• Serviceberry (Amelanchier arborea)

o Full sun or partial shade, tolerates varying soil conditions

o 15-20ft tall, multi- or single-stemmed plant, often wider than it is tall

o True four-season plant with ornamental beauty all times of year

• Red Buckeye (Aesculus pavia)

o Full sun to shade, tolerates varying soil conditions including poor drainage

o 10-15ft tall, often multi-stemmed and spreading

o Very showy flowers at branch tips for 2 weeks in spring

o Attracts hummingbirds