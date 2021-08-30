Toning up your triceps with Sweat Practice’s Maria Ludeke

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Maria Ludeke, Owner of Sweat Practice, shares tips on toning up your triceps.

If you want to build functional upper strength and tone your arms, target your triceps. Your triceps make up about two thirds of your arm, so building tricep muscle will greatly shape and define your upper arms. We use our triceps everyday, basically anytime we push something—going through a door, using a lawnmower, or pushing a stroller. They’re also important for fine motor skills, like writing, shooting a basketball, or playing tennis. Your triceps are composed of three parts: the long head, lateral head, and the medial head. To build strength evenly and firm up focus on targeting these muscle fibers from every angle.









We offer both in person and virtual personal training for individuals, couples, and small groups. Our training programs are built to help you prevent injury, build strength and stamina, and enjoy your fitness routine. The most important part of any program is staying consistent so we want you to enjoy your workouts and focus on positive goals. We offer general fitness training, performance training, and pre/postnatal training. Visit our website www.sweatpractice.com for more details.

If you’re looking to begin training, we start with a free 30 minute consult that can either be booked via zoom or in person. Contact maria@sweatpractice.com to get started! Your first personal training session is FREE, see if it’s a good fit for you at no cost. We have a studio located in Urbana but we also make home visits and train at the ARC on campus. We support you reaching your wellness goals, so you can feel healthier and happier.

