Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign Fitness Center is back to get our glutes, abs, legs, and hips moving today, all by using one simple piece of fitness equipment… a mini workout ball!

This is a great tool to enhance the efficiency of exercises and add variety to workouts.

Champaign Fitness Center is a friendly community of people of all ages and fitness levels. Our mission is to help our members achieve optimum health and fitness and therefore, improve the quality of their lives.