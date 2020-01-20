Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Erin Davis, graduate student representing Bevier Café, is currently serving as a dietetic intern. During the past few weeks, Erin has tackled a number of projects, including the development of a new breakfast bar that we’re really excited to start offering to guests at Bevier Café.

Toasted Quinoa, Cranberry, and Dark Chocolate Breakfast Bars

5 oz Old-fashioned oats

3.2 oz white quinoa, uncooked

4.8 oz peanut butter

2.8 oz honey

1.33 TBSP maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp salt

1.6 oz dried cranberries

1.2 oz crushed peanuts

1.8 oz dark chocolate chips

Instructions:

Spread oats and quinoa evenly on large baking sheet.

Toast oats and quinoa in 325 degrees oven for 10 minutes. Once done toasting, place oats/quinoa in medium bowl and set aside.

Add peanut butter, honey, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt to medium saucepan over low heat. Stir occasionally until the mixture is smooth and creamy.

Remove peanut butter mixture from heat and set aside to cool for one to two minutes. Once slightly cooled, add to oat/quinoa mixture and mix so that peanut butter mixture is evenly incorporated. (Note: the mixture should still be warm in order for it to mix evenly with oat mixture).

While mixture is still warm, add 1/2 of chocolate chips (0.9 ounces), cranberries, and peanuts to oat and a peanut butter mixture. Stir to mix. (Note: The chocolate chips will melt and mix in-this is okay).

Wait a few minutes for the mixture to cool and then add remaining chocolate chips (so that they do not melt).

Line a 9×5 inch loaf pan with parchment paper. Pour in mixture, spread out evenly, and press down in the pan firmly.

Place pan in freezer for 30 minutes or until mixture has hardened. Remove bars from pan and cut into 8-10 bars.

Store bars in fridge.