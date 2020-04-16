To wear gloves or not to wear gloves: Minimizing the spread of COVID-19

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ronald Cossman, M.D. with OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center is helping us break down the proper use of gloves during this pandemic.

Here’s more from Dr. Cossman:

I have seen many people wearing latex or nitrile gloves, but they then touch everything with their potentially contaminated gloves. The problem, I realized, is that in their normal lives, the vast majority of people wear gloves to protect their hands. They may be protecting them from chemicals or sharp objects or abrasion or heat or dirt or any number of other things, but the goal is to keep the thing away from their hands.

But COVID-19 is not absorbed through skin. There is nothing directly bad about having coronavirus on one’s hands. The problem is that we then touch something else and spread the virus there. That could be one’s own face, thereby exposing mucus membranes to the virus and giving it to themselves or touching another surface and leaving the virus there for someone else to pick up. The problem is not having the virus on our hands, it’s moving it somewhere else via our hands.

Gloves are only useful if you throw them away or sanitize them after touching anything. Wearing them continuously will spread the virus just as bare hands would. It would be better to not wear gloves, but sanitize our hands frequently, which is what has been advised all along.