Television host and designer Doug Wilson is no stranger to Central Illinois. He grew up here, went to college here, and still has family in the area. TLC’s “Trading Spaces” made Doug a household name, but he still finds time to venture back to Champaign several times a year from New York City…especially when there’s work to be done.

On Doug’s most recent trip, he re-worked the exterior of a client’s home in Savoy. And, thankfully, he took some time to show us around.