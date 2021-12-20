Tips on what to look for with your senior loved ones during the holidays

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

During the holidays, we get to see our loved ones. For some, this is the only time of year we may see the. It is during that time that we may notice a decline in their health. That is when we may need to have a conversation about starting Palliative or Hospice care.

We offer our extended care team 24/7 for both Palliative and Hospice. We do not believe in a “one size fits all” approach, therefore each patient has a care plan tailored to their needs. Our Palliative care Program is the only one in the area that offers that type of care at the patient’s home, which could be an assisted living or skilled facility. We also offer our vigil sitting which helps our patients and families during the final stage of life.

Transitions Hospice

877-726-6494

201 N Randolph St

2nd floor of Hickory Point Bank