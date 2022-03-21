Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Maria Ludeke, Trainer and Owner of Sweat Practice, is back ready to get us ready for shorts season.

Ready for shorts weather? Tone your legs with three basic moves you can do at home. Start by warming up your hips with fire hydrants. In a tabletop position on hands and knees, lift one bent leg to the side. This stretches your inner thigh and tones your glutes. Challenge your quads with banded squats. Place a band above your knees and sink back into your heels like you are sitting in a chair. Make sure your knees press out on the band and don’t cave inward. Sculpt your hamstrings with deadlifts. With a weight in each hand, hinge from your hips like your butt is going to touch the wall behind you. Keep your legs straight but your knees soft. These three exercises will give you strong legs, increase your metabolism, and prevent injury.

Try 3 rounds of 10 reps of each move.

Fire Hydrants

Banded Squats

Deadlift

Sweat Practice is a personal training studio, offering virtual and in person training options for individuals and small groups.

