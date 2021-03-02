Tips on stocking your freezer and a recipe for omelet muffins with Anita Dukeman

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Anita Dukeman is back with tips on stocking your freezer and what to freeze to make life easier.

Here’s more from Anita:

Here’s what’s in my freezer

· Really ripe bananas

· Nuts

· Butter

· Cooked brown rice

· Veggie scraps

· Cookie dough

· Breakfast food–trending in 2021

Ingredients

8 large eggs

1/2 cup milk

3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup sliced mushrooms

1/2 cup bell peppers diced

1/2 cup diced ham

1/2 cup spinach, chopped

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon salt or to taste

Instructions

PREHEAT oven to 350 degrees.

GREASE a nonstick muffin tin or LINE with parchment or silicone cupcake liners.

In a medium bowl, WHISK eggs with milk until well combined.

STIR in cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers, ham, spinach, green onions, garlic powder and salt.

(See note below)

FILL mixture into prepared muffin cups.

BAKE until a toothpick inserted the center of a muffin comes out clean, about 25 minutes.

SERVE or COOL and PLACE in a freezer bag for future use.

NOTES: I like to sauté the vegetables and cool them before adding to the egg mixture.

