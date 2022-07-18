Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Fitness trainer, Maria Ludeke, is back with tips on staying motivated and a few simple exercises that will make you burn.

Here’s more from Maria:

It is important to stay motivated and accountable to your wellness goals by building safe, enjoyable, and effective training programs.

If you’re struggling with motivation it can feel extra challenging to workout. Motivation will come but not until you get started. Try starting with a small goal, like “I’m going to work out for 5 minutes” or “I’m going to do three exercises three times.” On the days I’m really not feeling a workout, I tell myself I can do the whole thing lying on the ground.

This five minute pilates series is good for all fitness levels, will give you a boost of energy, and often the motivation to do even more.

Start by lying on your side with your bottom knee slightly bent. The first exercise is leg lifts, point your toe going up to the sky and flex your foot as you bring it back down. The second move is knee tuck and kicks, bring your knee into your chest and push away with a flexed foot. The third move is leg pulses, lifting your straight leg up and down a few inches. The forth move is clamshells, opening and closing your top knee like a book. The fifth move is knee high fives, tapping your knees together and apart while your top foot extends to the sky. The last move is a parallel leg lift, lift your bent leg a few inches up and release it back down. Shoot for about 8-10 reps per move. Repeat the entire the series on the other side.

Build training programs to help you prevent injury, build strength and stamina, and enjoy your fitness routine. The most important part of any program is staying consistent so we want you to enjoy your workouts and focus on positive goals.

We support you reaching your wellness goals, so you can feel healthier and happier.

