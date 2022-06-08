Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Tips to Prepare for Spring Fishing with Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Birds are beginning to migrate back north. Days are becoming longer and the smell of spring is in the air. Everyone is excited to get outside and begin to enjoy the nice weather. It’s also an angler’s favorite time of the year because the start of the 2022 summer fishing season is finally here! Before you get ahead of yourself, remember to prepare your fishing gear in advance. Setting yourself up for success will allow for a more enjoyable fishing experience. Prepare your reels, line, rods, and tackle so that your fishing season isn’t a hassle.

Check Your Tackle Box

Begin your preparation by going through your tackle boxes andtackle bags. Pay close attention to the amount of terminal tackle you have on hand. This includes bait hooks, bobbers, sinkers, fishing line, and other fishing accessories that allow you to set up your rod and reel for the proper type of fishing. Remove all of your lures, fishing tools, and other fishing gear from your tackle box. Then, clean out each individual tray and compartment. Determine if there is any old gear that you can throw out. Also, look for fishing supplies you need to replenish, and don’t be afraid to look into new and improved ways to organize your tackle. Consider re-organizing your lures in a way that makes sense to you. This could be organizing your tackle box by type of lure (jerk-baits, spinner-baits, crank-baits), category of lure (top water, medium divers, seep-running lures), or by species of fish. Either way, make it easy to know where to find the particular piece of tackle you need for a given scenario. Keep in mind that upgrading to a bigger tackle box is always an option as well.

Maintain and Repair Your Fishing Rod

Enhance the overall durability and life span of your fishing rod by cleaning up the rod blanks at the beginning of each season. The rod blank is simply the long straight piece of the rod that dis-includes the eyelets and cork handle. Use mild soap and water for clean up and keep an eye on any potential cracks that would cause a problem in the future. Be careful not to damage the eyelets on your fishing rod by scrubbing gently. Once you reach the cork handle piece of the fishing rod, feel free to scrub harder in order to remove excess dirt and grime. Next, it’s important to clean the ferrules of your rod. This only applies to anglers who own a two piece fishing rod that is able to be broken down for transportation purposes. If your two-piece rod isn’t fitting together nicely, apply ferrule wax to each end where the rod connects. On the other hand, if the fit is too tight use your skin oil to lubricate each end. Simply rub the male end of your nose or run your hand through your hair. Then apply this oil onto each of the ferrules on your two-piece fishing rod.

Clean and Grease Up Your Fishing Reel

Fishing reels are the heart and soul behind each cast. Without proper maintenance, your reel can become your worst nightmare. After each fishing season comes to a close, get in the habit of cleaning your reel. Use mild water and soap to remove dirt, grime, fish scales, and slime before you dig into the inner workings of the reel. This will prevent the surface oils from working their way into the gears. Once this task is complete, dig into the internal components of your fishing reel. Clean all of the cavities and entry points of buildup and debris before applying reel grease. Lubricate each of the gears inside of your reel with the grease, and close up your reel once complete. Then, assess the fishing line on your reel and determine if it coils up or appears frail. Test the strength of the line by putting on a sinker and casting a few times. If you feel as though new line is necessary, cut off all of your old line and spool new line onto your reel. Look for a label on your reel that breaks down how much line to spool on for the appropriate pounds of test you are applying. For example, when applying 6 pound test fishing line onto your reel 200 yards is often the recommended amount.