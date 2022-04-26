Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Preparing for race day
Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend is coming: April 28-30, 2022
What should I do/not do the week before the race?
Don’t train too much before the race
Do continue to work out
Don’t strength train or perform unfamiliar exercises/movements
DON’T change equipment the week before you’re “A” race
Do avoid poor diet and alcohol
Do get enough sleep
Don’t catch up on life
How should I recover after my half marathon?
Rehydrate
Rest
Refuel
Warm down
Get sleep
Do a Recovery Run the day after
Simple stretches/Foam roll