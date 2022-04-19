Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Maria Ludeke, Personal Trainer and Owner of Sweat Practice, helps us with our balance.

Balance goes away quickly with age and if you’re not practicing it regularly, you’re more likely to get injured. Balance training tones you’re smaller stabilizing muscles and forces your mind to focus and your body to be calm. Your balance will improve by tuning into your breath and engaging your core.

We’re attempting to do the ‘put on your socks and shoes on one leg’ challenge. Begin barefoot place your socks and shoes on the ground in front of you. Standing on one foot grab one sock off the floor and put it on, then do the shoe. Switch sides and repeat. Can you do it without putting your other foot on the floor? This is an easy way to add a simple balance challenge into every day life. If you’re ready to increase the challenge do the whole thing standing on a bosu or balance pad.

Sweat Practice is a personal training studio, offering virtual and in person training options for individuals and small groups. We help you stay motivated and accountable to your wellness goals by building safe, enjoyable, and effective training programs.

