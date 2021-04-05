Tips on how to prepare for severe weather season with Property Damage Appraisers

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ryan Stokes with Property Damage Appraisers shares preparation tips ahead of hail, tornado and flood seasons.

• Understand your risks & evacuation routes
• Check what is covered in your insurance policies
• Prepare your property – do you have proper reinforcements? Clean your gutters and prune trees for wind resistance
• Plan your family’s evacuation strategy
• Build an emergency kit – not only food and medicine for your family and pets but include important documents, flashlights, batteries, etc

