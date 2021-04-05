Tips on how to prepare for severe weather season with Property Damage Appraisers

At Punch! Bar in Champaign, they are known for their award winning appetizer, dessert, beer, and wine menus. But far and away, they are known for their cocktails. Punch! takes a modern, innovative, culinary-driven approach to creating them, and their attention to detail (in both presentation and flavor) are what people comment most on.

The Punch! Bar Spring Craft Cocktail Menu has just been released, and they also have an incredible Happy Hour...featuring half-priced shareable bites, $2 off all draft beer, and select wines and cocktails at fantastic prices from 4p-6p daily. As they like to call it, "Clock Out, Punch In!"