Tips on how to handle mask acne with Glow Esthetics

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jaidi Gossett, Licensed Esthetician, shares tips on how to battle maskne, otherwise known as mask acne.



Keep a clean mask

Throughout the day the mask you are wearing is collecting sweat, dirt, possibly makeup, bacteria, etc. If you have disposable masks, change out your mask after each use. If you have a reusable one WASH THAT THANG after each use with a fragrance-free detergent to avoid irritation. Skip the makeup

By wearing makeup you are increasing the chances of an acne flare up. Nobody is going to see half of your face when wearing a mask anyway! Take advantage of this time to let your skin breathe (it doesn’t actually breathe, but it’s a saying) and flourish without pore-clogging makeup. If you’re someone who absolutely has to wear foundation think about using a tinted moisturizer or tinted SPF instead! Now more than ever you need to be keeping up with your skincare regimen at home. Every AM & every PM you need to at least be cleansing and moisturizing. Do NOT pick or pop the blemishes you get – that will make them last longer, cause inflammation and scarring, and spread bacteria to other areas causing more blemishes. Leave ‘me alone, ice them 🧊, and use a spot treatment (salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, sulfur) to minimize them. Get regular facial treatments from your licensed esthetician to address the issue – we have all the magic to help.



I help people achieve healthy, glowing skin through professional facials and coming up with a skincare regimen for home. The skin is our largest organ, we need to keep it healthy. Skincare is for everybody!

I focus on results-driven skincare instead of trends or “fluffy facials”