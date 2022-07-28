Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Erin Levine, resource recovery manager at World Centric, joins us with tips on cutting down on our single use plastic waste.

What can we do to cut down on single use plastic waste?

Do an audit on the plastics in your home. Before you can cut back on plastic, it’s important to understand how much you’re using

Look for sustainable swaps

Recognize the connection between products we use and the adverse impacts they can cause on marginalized communities

Use knowledge to vote and support companies that don’t contribute to single use plastic.

Imagine how much industries would be forced to change if every single person shifted their demand to only sustainably produced products?

We make our products out of plant materials like sugarcane bagasse and bamboo fiber as well as sustainably harvested paper as alternatives to plastic.

