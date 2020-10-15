Tips on crafting with washi tape from Daisy Lane

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

One of the hotest crafting supplies out right now is washi tape. Card makers, scrap bookers, junk journal makers and paper crafters of all ages love the stuff. Today Karen Briles with Daisy Lane Scrapbooking and Craft Mall show us how to make your own customized using supplies you probably already have on hand.

Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24

Christmas Time Accordion Album/Mantle Display | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

This accordion album using Christmas line from G45 makes the perfect gift or set it up on your mantle for the holiday season. This class is also available in a kit that includes full color instructions if you can’t attend the class. Cost is $22 and pre payment and registration required. 48 hr cancellation notice to receive refund. Call to register 217/234-1061.

Supplies Needed: trimmer, scissors, wet and dry adhesive, foam adhesive, and inks if you wish to distress edges.

Daisy Lane Scrapbooking & Craft Mall, INC.

2619 Lakeland Blvd.

Mattoon, IL 61938

217/234-1061