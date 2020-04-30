Tips on cleaning out your closets with Divine Consign

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The biannual sale where ladies can shop for gently used name brand clothes, shoes, and accessories is unfortunately being postponed due to COVID-19, but that just gives you more time to clean out your closet and an opportunity to make some cash at their next sale!

Here’s tips from Divine Consign owner, Tracey Clayton and Lisa Cook:

Closet Clean-Out Tips:

Take everything out. No matter the size of closet, start in segments but get a clean slate Try on staple pieces first and put those back first. These are items that are in your weekly wardrobe rotation. IE, black blazer, white woven, skinny black ponte pant…. Ask yourself questions 1) Does it fit? 2) Does it feel good? Is it in good condition? If any of these are a no, make a divine consign pile and a donate pile Do you have a destination in mind of where you’re going to wear it? Work? Play? Vacay? Date night? Ask for help. Phone a friend, play dress up and ask them how they feel about the particular items that are in question.

Email us and we would be happy to have fashion sessions:)

Hopefully our next sale can be an all season sale so we can take all of the goodies peeps have been working on during quarantine.



