Tips for growing terrific tomatoes from Ropp’s Flower Factory

Tomato-growing season is upon us, and the pros at Ropp’s Flower Factory have a few tips for making your plants the envy of the neighborhood. Grandpa Ropp’s soil recipe is as follows:
Equal parts (1/4 cup):
- Bone meal 0-10-0 – good for root and slow release of phosphate
- Limestone – provides calcium and prevents Blossom End Rot
- Triple Super Phosphate 0-45-0 – strengthens fruit set and bud set, encourages plants to develop sturdy root systems
With locations in Mahomet, Gibson City and Paxton, Ropp’s Flower Factory can help you with more than just tomatoes. Get information on all garden-related items on their website.