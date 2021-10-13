Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Tiny Troops Soccer Hosts 2nd Annual Virtual Angel Run to Support Children of Fallen Military Members and First Responders

1K/5K Virtual Run Benefits Angels of America’s Fallen



Tiny Troops Soccer is hosting its 2nd annual virtual 1K/5K Angel Run in honor of children of Gold Star families and fallen first responders through a virtual 1K/5K Angel Run on October 23-24, 2021. Angels of America’s Fallen, a 501(c)(3) formed to empower children of our fallen military, police, fire, and EMS heroes by engaging them in positive activities, will receive a portion of the proceeds from the event.

“As a military family we’ve witnessed fellow military families experience the loss of a servicemember. Children are resilient but need and deserve support in the form of healthy activities that help with the grief process,“ says Amy Schweizer, Founder and Director of Tiny Troops Soccer. “The virtual Angel Run provides an opportunity for military and non-military families a fun activity that promotes physical health while also raising awareness for a cause that is near and dear to the hearts of many.”

Angels of America’s Fallen empowers children to participate in healing developmental activities such as sports, music, and other arts as positive outlets for their grief during their entire childhood. Currently there are 602 children across the United States waiting to be sponsored by Angels of America’s Fallen and the cost of a year of sponsorship is $2500 per child. Tiny Troops Soccer is one of many activities that children can participate in through Angels of America’s Fallen.

“The children in our program have experienced enormous loss,” says Karen Kantor, Angel’s Development Director. “Through the generosity of our donors, we’ve seen amazing changes in our program participants. By participating in the Angel Run, we are able to continue supporting our Angels by honoring their hero parent while building resiliency skills. We are excited to partner with Amy and Tiny Troops for an event that the entire family can enjoy!”

Participants are encouraged to complete their run at anytime throughout the weekend of October 23-24. Registration is $25 per individual or $49 per family which includes virtual bibs and a fidget spinner medal. Register here: https://bit.ly/ttsangelrun.

About Tiny Troops Soccer:

Tiny Troops Soccer is a developmental soccer program for children ages 2 to 5 years. Founder Amy Schweizer is a Marine Corps spouse of 11 years. She launched Tiny Troops Soccer after struggling to find meaningful activity for her own three young children. Originally created exclusively for for military children, Tiny Troops Soccer has grown to encompass 50 locations world-wide and offers soccer sessions to both military and non-military children. Connect with Tiny Troops on our website, Facebook, or Instagram.

About Angels of America’s Fallen:

Angels of America’s Fallen is a 501(c)(3) formed to empower children of our fallen military, police, fire, and EMS heroes by engaging them in positive activities throughout their entire childhood. Over the past 7 years ANGELS has provided over 100,000 activity sessions, and average over 1,300 sessions monthly. Connect with ANGELS on our website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Vimeo.