Tiny Tot Sports & Tiny Troops Soccer

I am an expert in youth sport development, with experience in program creation, coaching and program management, and the professional sports industry.

I work with the military community and provide equitable opportunities for them to be engaged in sports like all other children. I have 35 locations near military bases across the country and overseas. I have also created a program for the Danville Soccer Association that has been running for 14 years (and now available for other soccer associations to incorporate).

I provide opportunities for military families and local communities to engage in social and physical activities to improve their overall well-being and foster a supportive community.

My programs allow young children to develop the skills they need in every day life that are also the foundational skills for soccer. My soccer systems help individual children and different soccer associations develop a pool of players for their programs. They also provide consistency for military children in their ever-changing worlds.

We have served the younger population (ages 1+) for years now which is just recently become popular with other organizations. We also serve the military community and offer monthly registration periods to accommodate the transient lifestyle.

We offer a system that will enhance each cities youth soccer programming in as well as bring in additional revenue.

Tiny Troops Soccer is working on your child's body and mind to make them stronger, healthier, and more active! The Play at home pack offers all the tools AND activity instruction that not only build a foundation for soccer but improve balance and coordination and work on gross motor coordination while challenging your child's mind!

Amy is an USMC military spouse of 10 years, mom to three boys, and an expert in youth sport development, with experience in program creation, coaching and program management, and the professional sports industry. She has a B.S. in Finance and M.S. in Sport Management, with certifications in group fitness, behavior change, and fitness nutrition. She is the Founder and Owner of Tiny Troops Soccer, a developmental program for children ages 1-9 with 35 locations worldwide. She loves creating physical activity programs that benefit the overall well-being of military children, families, and the surrounding communities. She has recently published her first book – “I Will Be Okay – Adventures of a Military Kid”.