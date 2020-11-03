Tillable revolutionizing, simplifying farmland rental

Tillable helps landlords receive fair market value for their farmland, connects farmers with more land, and simplifies lease management for land investors. Their goal is to bring transparency to the farmland rental process with a “Hassle-Free Lease.”

First, Tillable determines a fair rental price with the landowner and then pays that amount to them upfront. Then every farm goes through a price discovery process, where farmers make offers on the land they want to rent. This ensures that farmers have a voice in determining the fair market rental value that they will pay to farm the land.

For landowners, Tillable makes it easy to rent out farmland by:

● Providing upfront payment equal to a one- or three-year lease agreement.

● Finding a farmer to grow on the land for the lease’s duration.

● Collecting yield data and other important information on farming activity to track the farm’s performance and ensure it remains a protected investment.

For farmers, Tillable’s online platform:

● Provides available land for rent so they can quickly expand operations.

● Helps them collect and report data about their growing operation so they can continue to build their reputation.

Need to find a farmer for next year? Request a Hassle-Free Lease offer for the 2021 growing season.