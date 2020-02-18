Tilapia with Tomato and Pepper Relish and Parmesan Roasted Asparagus

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Colleen Hatton is back with heart healthy dishes. Be sure to join us at our LIVE show at City Center this Thursday, February 20th, to sample more of Colleen’s dishes!

Tilapia with Tomato and Pepper Relish

2lbs of cherry tomatoes, halved

10 cloves garlic, peeled

1lb mixed bell peppers, slices

2 jalapenos, diced

4 T olive oil

kosher salt

pepper

4 tilapia filets

Heat oven to 425°F. On a large rimmed baking sheet, gently toss the tomatoes, garlic, peppers and jalapeno with 3 T olive oil, ¾ t salt and ½ t pepper. Roast until the tomatoes begin to break down, 15 to 20 minutes.

With five minutes remaining, heat the remaining tbsp oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Season the tilapia with ½ tsp salt and ¼ tsp pepper and cook until opaque throughout, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Toss the vegetables with the cilantro and serve over the seared fish.

Parmesan Roasted Asparagus

2 lbs of asparagus

2 T olive oil

1/4 shaved parmesan

juice of 2-3 lemons

salt and pepper to taste

Trim the bottom inch off the asparagus stalks. Lay them out on a parchment sheet lined baking sheet. Brush with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper and juice lemons on top. Roast for 15-20 until the asparagus is crisp tender.