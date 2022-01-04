TikTok Pasta and other trends from the popular social media app

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

What’s trending for 2022 and a look back at the most Googled recipes from 2021 with guest chef, Anita Dukeman.

2021—Social media influence ruled and will continue to in 2022, especially TikTok

· Baked Oats (still eating breakfast at home)

· Squid Game Cookies (Korean confection called Dalgona candy)

· Crockpot Chicken (because it’s easy)

· Cicadas! ??

· Birria Tacos (crispy meaty tacos topped with onions and cilantro, served w/ broth on the side)

· Bacon Jam—comfort–canning and preserving are popular

· #1 Tiktok Pasta

2022—Trends

· Reducetarianism—reducing meat, dairy and eggs without cutting out completely. More plant-based options.

· Mocktails—we’re “drying out” after pandemic lock downs.

· Sunflower seeds—in crackers, ice creams and dips

· Moringa– the “miracle tree,” used as herbal remedy. Super high in nutrients.

· Turmeric—popular in 2020 and still going strong. Anti-inflammatory.

· Comfort food continues with a healthier twist (more vegetables)

· Social media influence continues.

TikTok Pasta

Ingredients

  • 2 pints cherry tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup chopped onion
  • 3-4 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed
  • 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 (8-ounce) block feta cheese
  • 1 cup fresh basil, chopped
  • 10 ounces bow tie pasta or pasta of choice (about 3/4 a box)
  • 1/2 cup reserved pasta water

For the rest of the recipe visit Anita’s website HERE.

· It’s so easy!

· No meat (but adding roasted/grilled chicken would be delicious)

· Cherry tomatoes (no extra sugar or additives from a jarred sauce)

· Feta—Considered a healthier cheese choice (but high in sodium)

· Olive oil—healthy fat

· Garlic—immune booster

· Can add extra vegetables in keeping with the healthier comfort food trend (mushrooms, zucchini, spinach)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon