TikTok Pasta and other trends from the popular social media app

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

What’s trending for 2022 and a look back at the most Googled recipes from 2021 with guest chef, Anita Dukeman.

2021—Social media influence ruled and will continue to in 2022, especially TikTok

· Baked Oats (still eating breakfast at home)

· Squid Game Cookies (Korean confection called Dalgona candy)

· Crockpot Chicken (because it’s easy)

· Cicadas! ??

· Birria Tacos (crispy meaty tacos topped with onions and cilantro, served w/ broth on the side)

· Bacon Jam—comfort–canning and preserving are popular

· #1 Tiktok Pasta

2022—Trends

· Reducetarianism—reducing meat, dairy and eggs without cutting out completely. More plant-based options.

· Mocktails—we’re “drying out” after pandemic lock downs.

· Sunflower seeds—in crackers, ice creams and dips

· Moringa– the “miracle tree,” used as herbal remedy. Super high in nutrients.

· Turmeric—popular in 2020 and still going strong. Anti-inflammatory.

· Comfort food continues with a healthier twist (more vegetables)

· Social media influence continues.

TikTok Pasta

Ingredients

2 pints cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup chopped onion

3-4 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 (8-ounce) block feta cheese

1 cup fresh basil, chopped

10 ounces bow tie pasta or pasta of choice (about 3/4 a box)

1/2 cup reserved pasta water

For the rest of the recipe visit Anita’s website HERE.

· It’s so easy!

· No meat (but adding roasted/grilled chicken would be delicious)

· Cherry tomatoes (no extra sugar or additives from a jarred sauce)

· Feta—Considered a healthier cheese choice (but high in sodium)

· Olive oil—healthy fat

· Garlic—immune booster

· Can add extra vegetables in keeping with the healthier comfort food trend (mushrooms, zucchini, spinach)