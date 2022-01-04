TikTok Pasta and other trends from the popular social media app

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
What’s trending for 2022 and a look back at the most Googled recipes from 2021 with guest chef, Anita Dukeman.
2021—Social media influence ruled and will continue to in 2022, especially TikTok
· Baked Oats (still eating breakfast at home)
· Squid Game Cookies (Korean confection called Dalgona candy)
· Crockpot Chicken (because it’s easy)
· Cicadas! ??
· Birria Tacos (crispy meaty tacos topped with onions and cilantro, served w/ broth on the side)
· Bacon Jam—comfort–canning and preserving are popular
· #1 Tiktok Pasta
2022—Trends
· Reducetarianism—reducing meat, dairy and eggs without cutting out completely. More plant-based options.
· Mocktails—we’re “drying out” after pandemic lock downs.
· Sunflower seeds—in crackers, ice creams and dips
· Moringa– the “miracle tree,” used as herbal remedy. Super high in nutrients.
· Turmeric—popular in 2020 and still going strong. Anti-inflammatory.
· Comfort food continues with a healthier twist (more vegetables)
· Social media influence continues.
TikTok Pasta
Ingredients
- 2 pints cherry tomatoes
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 3-4 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 (8-ounce) block feta cheese
- 1 cup fresh basil, chopped
- 10 ounces bow tie pasta or pasta of choice (about 3/4 a box)
- 1/2 cup reserved pasta water
For the rest of the recipe visit Anita’s website HERE.
· It’s so easy!
· No meat (but adding roasted/grilled chicken would be delicious)
· Cherry tomatoes (no extra sugar or additives from a jarred sauce)
· Feta—Considered a healthier cheese choice (but high in sodium)
· Olive oil—healthy fat
· Garlic—immune booster
· Can add extra vegetables in keeping with the healthier comfort food trend (mushrooms, zucchini, spinach)