Ties & Tennies 2020

This year’s Champaign Park District’s Ties & Tennies event is benefitting the Jimmy John’s Youth Scholarship Program.
Here’s more about the event:
Each year we help approximately 400 families with scholarships-providing fee waivers to families to help offset costs for programs like for day camps, swim lesson, sports programs, etc.
Restaurants/Caterers signed up so far include:
*Michael’s Catering
*Hank’s Table
*Just Be Acai
*Culver’s
Activities for the night include:
*Wine Pull
*Raffles including the wheel barrow raffle like last year- for a chance to win a wheel barrow full of wine, beer and spirits, and,
*Various baskets full of great prizes including gifts donated from Champaign Outdoors, great baskets put together from Busey Bank, Hatha Yoga & Fitness and more!
Finally, everyone purchasing a ticket gets entered into a drawing to win 4 free tickets to ANY show at the Virginia Theatre in 2020. Besides ongoing great movies, shows coming up include:
*That’s What She Said
*An Evening with Renee Elise Goldsberry
*Gordon Lightfoot
Tickets available at champaignparks.comties
