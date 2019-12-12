Ties & Tennies 2020

3 News Now
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

This year’s Champaign Park District’s Ties & Tennies event is benefitting the Jimmy John’s Youth Scholarship Program.

Here’s more about the event:

Each year we help approximately 400 families with scholarships-providing fee waivers to families to help offset costs for programs like for day camps, swim lesson, sports programs, etc.

Restaurants/Caterers signed up so far include:
*Michael’s Catering
*Hank’s Table
*Just Be Acai
*Culver’s

Activities for the night include:
*Wine Pull
*Raffles including the wheel barrow raffle like last year- for a chance to win a wheel barrow full of wine, beer and spirits, and,
*Various baskets full of great prizes including gifts donated from Champaign Outdoors, great baskets put together from Busey Bank, Hatha Yoga & Fitness and more!

Finally, everyone purchasing a ticket gets entered into a drawing to win 4 free tickets to ANY show at the Virginia Theatre in 2020. Besides ongoing great movies, shows coming up include:
*That’s What She Said
*An Evening with Renee Elise Goldsberry
*Gordon Lightfoot

Tickets available at champaignparks.comties

CHAMPAIGN PARK DISTRICT
Support: Champaign Parks Foundation

