Three ways to explore Champaign County forest preserves today

Lake of the Woods Golf Course – On Friday, May 1, 2020 golfing was once again allowed in the state of Illinois. The Lake of the Woods Course can have two golfers at a time, every fifteen minutes, tee off. And no carts are allowed unless for medical purposes. To schedule at time, call 217-586-2183 or visit them online.

Forest Preserve Photo Contest – Photos eligible for the 2020 photo contest must be submitted via email between April 20, 2020 – June 1, 2020. There is a submission limit of three (3) entries/photos per person and all photos must meet the following requirements:

All photographs must have been taken in the Champaign County Forest Preserves ~ Lake of the Woods, Homer Lake, Middle Fork River, River Bend, Sangamon River and the Kickapoo Rail Trail in the past few years.

CCFPD YouTube Channel – Champaign County Forest Preserve educators are using it to connect with people, teach, and show what the FPD has to offer. Check it out here.