Three tips for maintaining your Fall plantings

Fall is a great time to plant trees, but follow-up care is important so that your new tree or shrub is ready for winter. Here are a few tips from Horticultural Educator Ryan Pankau at the U of I Extension:

1. Watering:

– Water your new plant anytime we get less than one inch of rain between now and the end of November.

– Water your plant once a week with a through watering as opposed to every day with little bits.

2. Mulching:

– Mulch is important for protecting soil, preserving moisture, protecting roots from freezing and keeping a buffer between your tree and necessary maintenance activities, like mowing.

– Apply mulch 2-4” thick, as wide as practically possible. Remember, a trees’ roots are 2-3 times wider than its height.

– If you already applied mulch, be sure to check that settling and other natural processes have not degraded the mulch layer. Plan to check a few time over winter as well.

3. Don’t do the following:

– Don’t fertilize at the time of planting

 Trees don’t require high soil fertility and should not be fertilized unless a soil test shows an imbalance.

– Don’t prune your tree

 Open pruning wounds are an added stress.

 Its OK to prune off an odd or broken limb or two, but don’t plan on pruning the whole canopy of tree/shrub.