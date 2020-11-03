Three tips for maintaining your Fall plantings

Fall is a great time to plant trees, but follow-up care is important so that your new tree or shrub is ready for winter. Here are a few tips from Horticultural Educator Ryan Pankau at the U of I Extension:
1. Watering:
– Water your new plant anytime we get less than one inch of rain between now and the end of November.
– Water your plant once a week with a through watering as opposed to every day with little bits.
2. Mulching:
– Mulch is important for protecting soil, preserving moisture, protecting roots from freezing and keeping a buffer between your tree and necessary maintenance activities, like mowing.
– Apply mulch 2-4” thick, as wide as practically possible. Remember, a trees’ roots are 2-3 times wider than its height.
– If you already applied mulch, be sure to check that settling and other natural processes have not degraded the mulch layer. Plan to check a few time over winter as well.
3. Don’t do the following:
– Don’t fertilize at the time of planting
Trees don’t require high soil fertility and should not be fertilized unless a soil test shows an imbalance.
– Don’t prune your tree
Open pruning wounds are an added stress.
Its OK to prune off an odd or broken limb or two, but don’t plan on pruning the whole canopy of tree/shrub.