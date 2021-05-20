Three Pups Kitchen, customizing the treat with the dog

At Three Pups Kitchen, they know a lot about dogs. Combining their knowledge of dog rescue with their knowledge of treats, they create the best treats for as many dogs as they can. Their own dog, Kane, has allergies…meaning he needed special treats and food. However, when they looked for them, the folks at Three Pups found that the options were either extremely pricey or simply didn’t taste good. So, they decided to start making their own.

Three Pups Kitchen uses minimal ingredients in every treat, the majority of which only have 5-6 ingredients…whereas the treats sitting on the shelf in the store can have upwards of 15-20. All of their treats are made fresh for each individual order, with no preservatives or time spent on a shelf somewhere.

For more details on how Three Pups Kitchen can make treats customized for your furry friend, contact them below.

Three Pups Kitchen

PO Box 2

Elliott IL, 60933

https://www.etsy.com/shop/ThreePupsKitchen