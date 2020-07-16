Three must-have tips for moving during the summertime

The summer months are popular for moving but, as Two Men and a Truck Champaign reminds us, there are a few things you need to know first before you get started:

• When packing, be sure to keep things that will melt (like candles) or items that are pressurized (like hairspray) in their own box that you can transport in your air-conditioned car

• Try to move early in the day or late in the evening to avoid the hottest and sunniest part of the day

• Don’t forget about your new home’s AC ahead of time.

For more details (or to get an estimate), call Two Men and a Truck in Champaign at 217-583-4036 or visit them online.