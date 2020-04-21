Three common weight loss mistakes with Hatha Yoga & Fitness

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Maria Ludeke, Lead Trainer at Hatha Yoga and Fitness, shares her top three common weight loss mistakes people tend to make.

Here’s more from Maria:

As a personal trainer, I frequently hear “I wanna lose 10,15, 20lbs..” which are all great goals. However, saying you want to loose 10lbs and tone up means you really only want to lose 5-6lbs of fat. You do NOT want to lose your muscle during weight loss. Maintaining muscle is crucial to keeping your metabolism and your energy high.

Three Common Weight Loss Mistakes:

Cutting calories too quickly and overdoing the cardio.

Most weight loss journeys start too extreme and fizzle out fast. Dieting paired with long gym hours can lead to burn out and feeling like a failure if the scale hasn’t budged. Focus on small positive goals. Rather than cutting carbs for good tomorrow, maybe you buy some leafy greens tonight. If you want the weight gone for good, your healthy habits need to be sustainable.

Using a scale to track your progress.

Muscle weighs more than fat and drinking just one glass of water can make it look on the scale like you’ve gained a pound. Know the important numbers: Body Fat Percentage vs Lean Muscle Mass. We recommend a Body Composition test using a DEXA Scan every 3-6 months as an accurate way of seeing your progress and results! Good news, DEXA Scan (retail $100) is FREE with your initial consult.





Avoiding weight lifting, in fear of bulking up.

Bulking up will not happen, but feeling stronger inside and out is a great benefit of strength training. To burn the most fat and build the most muscle in your workout (maximizing your workout efficiency) you should be lifting weights. It can be as simple as using your body weight or a set of dumbbells. Full body or compound movements are the best of the best when it comes to fat burn. Using more joints, muscles, and energy these moves are challenging but worth it!

Compound Movements, using dumbbells:

Reverse Lunge with Curl

Clean and Press

Sumo Chop

