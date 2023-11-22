Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign Urbana Ballet (CU Ballet) is a small, local non-profit organization bringing the beloved tradition of The Nutcracker to Krannert Center each holiday season. CU Ballet is dedicated to promoting classical and contemporary ballet, offering training and performance opportunities to talented youth, and enriching and involving the community through the art of dance. Lauren Frost, CU Ballet alum; Champaign County Deputy Sherrif, and Oscar Lewis, CU Ballet Contracted Artist join ciLiving to talk about their upcoming performance of The Nutcracker!

The Nutcracker opens November 30 through December 3rd at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets can be purchased at cuballet.com or krannertcenter.com.

Fill hearts with joy! CU Ballet’s outreach program provides Nutcracker tickets to over 150 children and family members who are defined by their schools as “at risk” because of financial difficulties and/or hearing, speech or physical disabilities, as well as veterans and their families. We have made it our mission to promote excellence in the arts and to conduct outreach that has clear value within our area.

CU Ballet has been part of the CU community for 26 years. Dancers have grown up on stage, gone off to college, and are returning — either on stage of backstage. Their mission is to raise youth to become outstanding citizens who understand the importance of giving back. Through training and performance opportunities, these young people learn the importance of a strong work ethic, teamwork, time management, and a humble heart.

CU Ballet is the only classical ballet performance company in the area bringing this classical art to over 6,000 patrons, who hail from diverse socio-economic backgrounds in Champaign and over 30 surrounding counties in Illinois, spanning a distance from Kankakee to the North, Effingham to the south; from Danville to the east, Springfield to the west, and all counties in between.

Ballet is, in many ways, a perfect classroom for life. Many of its lessons can be learned in other places and other ways, but few other pursuits offer these lessons while also cultivating a love of the performing arts, a taste for classical music, and the knowledge that the right amount of preparation and a confident smile can fix most of life’s problems.

Krannert Center for the Performing Arts: The Nutcracker

Thursday November 30th, 2023 -7:30pm

Friday December 1st, 2023 – 7:30pm

Saturday December 2nd, 2023 – 2:00pm and 7:30pm

Sunday December 3rd, 2023 – 2:00pm and 6:00pm



Champaign Urbana Ballet

2816 W Clark Rd

Champaign, IL 61822

Website

http://www.cuballet.com

Social Media Links

http://facebook.com/champaignurbanaballet; https://www.instagram.com/champaignurbanaballet/