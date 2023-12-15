CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Charlie Wood and Chelsea Spencer, Life Enrichment Director at Carriage Crossing Senior Living in Champaign join us to share about what’s happening this holiday season. They aim to raise awareness about supporting friends who are experiencing homelessness. Christmas is a time to come together and address the serious needs of families in our community. Their goal is to shed light on the less fortunate and make a difference with “Friends without Addresses” and “The Angel Tree” associated with the Salvation Army.

Ways to help and donate:

This can include sharing information about local organizations or initiatives that are working towards addressing homelessness.

Carriage Crossing’s efforts to share the love at Christmas time is happening with the help of some amazing organizations like ” The Salvation Army, Friends with our addresses” we are offering support for those in need and encourage viewers to join in and support these efforts. Through “Friends without addresses” The salvation army – Salvation Army Angel Tree.

At Carriage Crossing, they are dedicated to helping our senior residents live a more joyful and fulfilling life every day. During the Christmas season, they extend support to those less fortunate by lending a helping hand and raising awareness about organizations that we are proud to support. Like – Friends without addresses and The Salvation Army.