Third-party delivery companies help keep local eateries afloat

Nearly every restaurant in America has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, including here in Central Illinois. Thankfully, a few third-party delivery services have stepped in to help keep these establishments in business. In fact, fast food delivery is such big business these days that Just Eat Takeway.com recently acquired GrubHub for $7.3 billion!

One local chain that has reaped the benefits of delivery is Slim Chickens in Champaign. The chain is in a season of rapid growth–despite the quarantine–with dozens more locations expected to open throughout the Midwest in the next few years.

