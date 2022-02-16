Vermilion County, Ill. (WCIA)

Spring Garden Day Workshop

• Hosted by Danville Area Community College (DACC) in collaboration with the Vermilion County Master Gardeners

• Saturday March 4 from 8am-4pm at the DACC Bremer Center

• Presentation topics:

o “Creating a Habitat for Bluebirds” by Dr. Wendy Brown, DACC

o “Managing Pests and Diseases in an Organic Garden” by Erin Harper, Illinoins Extension

o “Reducing Ache and Pains During the Gardeneing Season” by Josh Osterbur, Certified Personal Trainer

o “What’s Old is New Again” by Diane Blazek, All-American Selections Executive Director

• Other events

o Lunch provide by the DACC Culinary Arts School

o Garden-themed vendors and silent auction

o Take home bag with horticulture information and garden givaways

• Registration is $25 and must be done in advance

o Register at: https://go.illinois.edu/VermilionGardenDay

o Or, call or visit the U of I Extension office in Vermilion County at 3164 N. Vermilion, Danville, 217.442.8615

• This fundraiser supports Master Gardener community gardens and educational programs in Vermilion County