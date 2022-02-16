Vermilion County, Ill. (WCIA)
Spring Garden Day Workshop
• Hosted by Danville Area Community College (DACC) in collaboration with the Vermilion County Master Gardeners
• Saturday March 4 from 8am-4pm at the DACC Bremer Center
• Presentation topics:
o “Creating a Habitat for Bluebirds” by Dr. Wendy Brown, DACC
o “Managing Pests and Diseases in an Organic Garden” by Erin Harper, Illinoins Extension
o “Reducing Ache and Pains During the Gardeneing Season” by Josh Osterbur, Certified Personal Trainer
o “What’s Old is New Again” by Diane Blazek, All-American Selections Executive Director
• Other events
o Lunch provide by the DACC Culinary Arts School
o Garden-themed vendors and silent auction
o Take home bag with horticulture information and garden givaways
• Registration is $25 and must be done in advance
o Register at: https://go.illinois.edu/VermilionGardenDay
o Or, call or visit the U of I Extension office in Vermilion County at 3164 N. Vermilion, Danville, 217.442.8615
• This fundraiser supports Master Gardener community gardens and educational programs in Vermilion County