Things to do when visiting Our Town Effingham

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

There’s so much to do when you make a trip to Our Town Effingham!

  • Our Effingham Performance Center has done a great job of offering different options for families, including a drive-in movie series…and now they are doing a socially distanced concert series, including a comedy night coming up.
  • Tuscan Hills Winery is offering great options – plenty of outdoor seating (and indoor) with live music.
  • Downtown Effingham has lots of unique shopping opportunities
  • Firefly Grill is now open with indoor and outdoor seating – always a must stop when in Effingham. (Plus plenty of other great restaurants available).
  • TREC trail is always available for people looking for recreation options – our walking/biking trail.
  • Sculpture on the Avenues Exhibition – you can stop by the Visitor Center to pick up a Culture Guide/map and take your own walking tour through the downtown to see the outdoor exhibition.

