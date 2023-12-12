Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Today on CI Living we welcomed Theresa Meacham, a health and wellness expert, to guide us on a journey towards a New Year’s All-Natural Glow Up. Theresa will share five easy, actionable, and accessible tips to improve our health, aiming for a radiant glow that starts from the inside out!

Hydrate with Electrolytes: Theresa emphasizes the importance of electrolytes in retaining water and suggests a natural approach with a squeeze of lemon and a pinch of high-quality mineral salt. Cut Sugar for Skin Health: Excess sugar produces advanced glycation end products (AGEs) that damage the skin’s structure. Theresa discusses the inflammatory effects of sugar on the body. Eat for Health with Colorful Produce: Encouraging a diet rich in antioxidant-packed colorful produce, Theresa highlights the benefits of nourishing foods like bone broth and wild-caught fish. Optimize Sleep for Better Health: Theresa delves into the myriad benefits of optimal sleep, including improved insulin sensitivity, detoxification, and overall well-being. She suggests the addition of magnesium as a natural sleep aid. Stress Reduction for Physical Health: Theresa sheds light on the profound impact of stress reduction on physical health, emphasizing its role in preventing premature aging and physical illnesses. She encourages viewers to adopt resilience-building strategies.

Whether you are on a health journey or seeking simple improvements, Theresa’s tips are applicable, inexpensive, and designed to provide value to anyone looking to enhance their well-being.