Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re Around the House with Nicole McGuire learning about #TheMcGuireMovement and how she’s bringing women into leadership roles in the construction industry.

Nicole has a passion for female empowerment and is encouraging women to find a role within the construction field, whether it be construction, design, or remodels.

Ultimately, where does she see women in construction in the future?

More leadership -> bring more women into the field!