Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

September is recognized as Baby Safety Month, and although parents put baby’s safety as a top priority all year long, it’s a good month to check-in on (and possibly refresh?!) some of your safety routines at home. Jeanine Bobenmoyer, Chief Mom Officer of theCityMoms, joins us with a few tips.

1. Car Seat Safety:

Jeanine reminds us that car seat safety is paramount. While car seat technology doesn’t change dramatically, it’s crucial to regularly review your car seat checklist. She discusses strap placement, double-checking the LATCH system, and the importance of in-person car seat checks.

2. Crib Safety:

Babies spend a significant amount of time sleeping, so crib safety is a must. Jeanine shares tips on what to have in the crib during sleep and where to position the crib in the nursery for optimal safety. She also emphasizes the importance of regularly checking smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

3. On-The-Go Safety:

When you’re out and about with your baby, it’s essential to be vigilant about changing tables. Jeanine has encountered her fair share of broken changing tables and advises parents to inspect them carefully before placing the baby on them. She also introduces Pluie self-sanitizing diaper changing stations, a game-changer in baby safety, popping up all over the country.

