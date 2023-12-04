Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
If you need a fuss-free way to impress party guests this holiday season, tune in for three simple yet elegant charcuterie platter ideas sure to be crowd-pleasers, from a breakfast board to hot chocolate bar.
Business name: theCityMoms (all one word!)
Business website: www.thecitymoms.org
Link: https://thecitymoms.org/blog
Business contact: info@thecitymoms.org
Business social media accounts
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecitymoms/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thecitymoms/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theCityMoms
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/thecitymoms/