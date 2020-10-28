The WheelHouse shares pan seared chicken breast with mashed potatoes and vegetables

Saint Joseph, Ill. (WCIA)
Ryan Rogiers with The WheelHouse is back preparing their pan seared chicken breast with mashed potatoes, vegetables, and sauce Diane.
Let The WheelHouse cook your Thanksgiving Dinner so you can spend the day with your family! (Or hiding from them, whatever the case may be)
Roast Local Turkey (Breast & Leg and Thigh)
Oyster Mushroom & Herb de Provence Stuffing
50-50 Mashed Potatoes with Turkey Gravy
Orange Cranberry Sauce
Green Bean Casserole
Mixed Autumn Greens Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette & our Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette
Whole Dutch Apple Pie
Whole Pumpkin Pie & Whip Cream
Order early we have limited availability!
$195 (Feeds 4 to 6 People)
our next virtual wine Dinner.
Join Abbie and Ryan for our 2nd Virtual wine dinner on Zoom Saturday, December 5th. $170 per couple. You will finish and plate the dishes with me and learn about wines from our wine rep. Pick up will be available from 4- 6pm then we will start dinner around 6:30pm.
Duck Prosciutto, Salami, Local Cheeses, Olives & Focaccia Bread
Halibut & Tomatoes with Blue Hopi Corn Polenta
Goat Cheese Ravioli in Duck Brodo
Lamb Chop with Mint & Peach Jam
Duck Marsala with Oyster Mushrooms & Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
Artichoke, Roasted Red Peppers, Mixed Greens & White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Oops I dropped the lemon Tart