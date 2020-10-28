The WheelHouse shares pan seared chicken breast with mashed potatoes and vegetables

Saint Joseph, Ill. (WCIA)

Ryan Rogiers with The WheelHouse is back preparing their pan seared chicken breast with mashed potatoes, vegetables, and sauce Diane.

Let The WheelHouse cook your Thanksgiving Dinner so you can spend the day with your family! (Or hiding from them, whatever the case may be)

Roast Local Turkey (Breast & Leg and Thigh)

Oyster Mushroom & Herb de Provence Stuffing

50-50 Mashed Potatoes with Turkey Gravy

Orange Cranberry Sauce

Green Bean Casserole

Mixed Autumn Greens Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette & our Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette

Whole Dutch Apple Pie

Whole Pumpkin Pie & Whip Cream

Order early we have limited availability!

$195 (Feeds 4 to 6 People)

our next virtual wine Dinner.

Join Abbie and Ryan for our 2nd Virtual wine dinner on Zoom Saturday, December 5th. $170 per couple. You will finish and plate the dishes with me and learn about wines from our wine rep. Pick up will be available from 4- 6pm then we will start dinner around 6:30pm.

Duck Prosciutto, Salami, Local Cheeses, Olives & Focaccia Bread

Halibut & Tomatoes with Blue Hopi Corn Polenta

Goat Cheese Ravioli in Duck Brodo

Lamb Chop with Mint & Peach Jam

Duck Marsala with Oyster Mushrooms & Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Artichoke, Roasted Red Peppers, Mixed Greens & White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Oops I dropped the lemon Tart